ADVERTISEMENT

2 mediapersons manhandled

Published - September 29, 2024 06:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two mediapersons were manhandled by a group of men while trying to ask questions to the rebellious Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA of Nilambur, P.V. Anvar, at Alanallur in the district on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anvar was there to attend a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti.

Mr. Anvar later said that there was no attack on the mediapersons. He said they were pushed aside by mistaking them as aggressors.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) district committee protested against the attack on the mediapersons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US