2 mediapersons manhandled

Two mediapersons were manhandled by a group of men while trying to ask questions to the rebellious Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA of Nilambur, P.V. Anvar, at Alanallur in the district on Sunday morning.

Mr. Anvar was there to attend a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti.

Mr. Anvar later said that there was no attack on the mediapersons. He said they were pushed aside by mistaking them as aggressors.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) district committee protested against the attack on the mediapersons.