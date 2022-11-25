2 lakh jobs created in eight months of Entrepreneurship Year programme, says Kerala Industries Minister

November 25, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 2 lakh jobs were created within eight months of the launch of the Entrepreneurship Year campaign to launch 1 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in one year, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Friday.

Till now, a total of 92,000 MSMEs have been launched within 235 days, bringing in a total investment of ₹5,655.69 crore. The most number of jobs were created in Malappuram and Ernakulam districts, with close to 20,000 jobs created in each of these districts.

More than 15,000 jobs were created in Kollam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad. A total of 40,622 jobs were created in the agriculture and food sector, in which 16,129 MSMEs were launched with a total of ₹963.68 crore investment.

In the garment and textile sector, 22,312 jobs were created through 10,743 MSMEs with a total investment of ₹474 crore. In the electrical and electronics sector, 7,454 jobs were created through 4,014 MSMEs with a total investment of ₹241 crore.

License melas are being organised to ensure timely clearance of licenses for new ventures. Technically qualified interns have been appointed in all local bodies to coordinate ground-level activities of the campaign and generate awareness among the local population about the drive and provide initial support to potential entrepreneurs by addressing their concerns and giving them guidance about the processes. Workshops have been organised at the local body level for this purpose.