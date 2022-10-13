The Kerala government would make an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the Vadakkenchery accident victims. Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the government would draw the money from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The government would underwrite the treatment expenses of those injured in the bus accident.
₹2 lakh ex gratia to families of Vadakkenchery accident victims
