2 killed in car-bus collision near Cherpulassery

December 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two men were killed and three others injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with a private bus at Kuttikkode, near Cherpulassery, on Monday afternoon.

The dead were identified as Sreenath Puthanveettil, 35, and Manoj Thattassery, 35, from Elamkulam near Perinthalmanna.

Suresh Puthanveettil, 44, Sudheesh, 35, and Arun were admitted to different hospitals with injuries. The condition of Arun was critical.

The bus, heading towards Ottapalam from Cherpulassery, collided with the car at a downward slope and damaged the car’s front badly.