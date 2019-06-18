2 killed in accident at Kerala quarry

Kerala

Two persons were killed when a portion of a laterite quarry caved in at Cheruvadi Pazhamparamba near Mukkom bordering Kozhikode-Malappuram districts on Tuesday morning.

The police identified the victims as Abdu Rehman of Cheruvadi and Vinu of Ommanur in Malappuram. Both were operators of the laterite lorry machine. They were trapped under the soil before being pulled out by other workers and locals. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when about 20 labourers were engaged in quarrying activities.

Their bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Officials said that the quarry was operating without any licence and the district administration had issued stop-memo against its functioning.

