2 killed, 24 injured as tourist bus overturns in Palakkad

August 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two persons were killed and 24 others injured when a tourist bus heading towards Kozhikode from Chennai overturned at Tiruvazhiyodu, near Cherpulassery, in the district on Wednesday.

Zainaba Beevi, 39, wife of Mohammed Abdul Rahman from Ponnani, and Ishar, 18, son of Moidu Ayancheri from Kuttiady, were trapped under the bus. They were rushed to the District Hospital here after lifting the bus with a crane. However, the two died at the hospital. Their bodies were later released to their relatives after a post-mortem examination at the hospital.

Witnesses said that the bus belonging to Kallada Travels lost control and overturned as the driver attempted to negotiate a pit on the road. There were 27 passengers in the bus.

The injured passengers were rushed to hospitals at Perinthalmanna, Cherpulassery, and Palakkad.

The injury of Annamalai, 32, and Murthy, 49, from Chennai were serious. They were shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, visited the accident site and the injured persons at the District Hospital.

