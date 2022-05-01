2 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

Kannur native apprehended

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department seized over 2 kg of gold valued at ₹1.1 crore from a passenger from Sharjah at the Calicut International Airport on Sunday. Officials said that they apprehended Darul Salam Munderi of Eachur in Kannur district who had tried to smuggle the gold in compound form, stitched to his shirt and trousers. He had arrived by the Air India Express flight, they said.

Darul Salam was charged under Sections 77 and 135 of the Customs Act. The seized gold was confiscated and the accused would have to pay a penalty of 100% of the market value as well, officials said. On Saturday, the Customs had seized over 7 kg of gold in compound form, valued at ₹3.28 crore, from a couple who arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai at the airport.