2 held for vandalising auto in Parassala

The Parassala police arrested two persons for allegedly vandalising an autorickshaw on Saturday. The police identified the accused as Ajayan and Manu of Kottamam.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Kottamam Junction around 1 p.m. The duo, along with another person, purportedly vandalised the vehicle owned by one Santhosh of Kottamam even as several autorickshaw drivers and passersby looked on.

The incident is suspected to be linked to a dispute over the payment of autorickshaw fare for delivering food to Ajayan. Efforts were on to nab the third accused in the case, the police said.