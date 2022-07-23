2 held for helping highway robbery gang

The police arrested two persons for helping a highway robbery gang at Chittur on Saturday. A. Mohammed Faizal, 32, and A. Kaja Husain, 51, were arrested for their alleged involvement in providing logistical support to the dacoity gang that specialised in robbing hawala money.

The police said there were eight cases against Faizal registered at different stations.

A police team had arrested 12 members of the gang from a house at Kambilichungam, near Chittur, on July 15. Police said that the gang used to plan and execute highway robberies after taking houses on rent.

The police had recovered a Tempo Traveller, two cars, a bike, some weapons, pepper sprays, fake number plates, and iron rods from the gang.