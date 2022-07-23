Kerala

2 held for attack on students at Karimba

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD July 23, 2022 20:58 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 20:58 IST

The police arrested two persons in connection with an attack on a group of students for chatting with girls at a bus-stop at Karimba near Mannarkkad on Saturday.

Those arrested were Siddeek and Hareesh. The police said they were searching for the others involved in the attack.

A gang of local people had reportedly questioned and attacked the male students of Government Higher Secondary School, Karimba, when they sat and chatted with their female friends at the bus-stop on Friday afternoon.

There were five boys and five girls in the group. One of the men who reached the bus stop questioned the boys sitting with the girls. He reportedly abused the girls verbally, and the male students opposed it, leading to a faceoff.

The students complained that a group of local people attacked them later, inflicting minor injuries to them. The students were given treatment at Government Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad.

Protesting against the ‘moral policing’ and attack by the local people, the students staged a dharna at the same bus-stop on Saturday. Several student organisations joined the protest.

The police arrested two persons after examining the surveillance camera footage from a shop opposite the bus-stop. The local people alleged that they had only questioned the loitering of the students at the bus-stop in late evenings.

