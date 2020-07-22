2 health workers among 49 cases in Pathanamthitta

A total of 49 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday with 37 of them contracting the infection through contact, a release said.
A 34-year-old health worker attached to the Community Health Centre at Kanjeetukara and another health worker at the General Hospital at Adoor were among the primary contacts who tested positive on Wednesday.
Eight of the 49 infected persons were expatriates while four were persons who had come back from other States.
The primary contacts who tested positive hailed from Kadammanitta, Kanjeettukara, Naranganam, Ayroor, Kummannur, Kumbazha, Vaipur, Kunnamthanam, Chayalode, Thuvayur-South, Vadasserikkara, Eliyarackal, near Konni, Kulashekharapathi, Chathankari, Eraviperoor, and Cherukol.
Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority declared all wards of Thiruvalla municipality containment zone for the next seven days from Wednesday. Ward IV of both Naranganam and Chenneerkara grama panchayats too have been declared containment zones.
496 active cases
A total of 930 cases have been detected in the district so far, of which 433 have recovered from the disease.
There are 496 active cases, with 488 people in district hospitals and eight others in treatment outside the district.
