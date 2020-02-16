Kerala

2 guards killed in forest fire, 1 critically hurt

Two forest guards were killed in the forest fire at Kottambathur, near Desamangalam, on Sunday. Another guard was critically injured.

The deceased were temporary guards Divakaran and Velayudan under Poongode Range Forest station. Another guard Sankaran suffered serious burns. He was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The fire began at Kottambathur on Sunday morning. As the forest workers were trying to douse the fire, three of them got trapped in the fire.

As thick smoke was emanating from the forest, rescue work was difficult. The forest officials were tying to douse the fire. Fire and Rescue force personnel have been deployed.

