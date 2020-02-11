2 get five-year RI for ganja smuggling

The NDPS (Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court at Thodupuzha on Tuesday sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹50,000 in a case related to smuggling of ganja.

The accused were Karunapuram Thannipara residents Sabu Antony and Kottapurathu Antony.

A special squad of the Excise Department seized 1.5 kg of ganja and arrested them from Ramakkalmedu in 2015.