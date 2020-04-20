2 discharged in Alappuzha

Two persons treated for COVID-19 were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha on Monday after samples collected from them tested negative for the disease. With this, the district has zero positive case of COVID-19 as on date. Both are from Chengannur taluk and had attended the Tablighi conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi. They were tested positive for the disease on April 4 and April 8 respectively. The district has so far witnessed five COVID-19 cases and all of them have been fully recovered.

All the five who contracted the disease in the district had a travel history. Officials said that no contacts of the positive cases had contracted the disease so far in Alappuzha. There was also no community outbreak of the disease in the district.

Officials said that three persons remained under observation at hospitals with symptoms of the disease.

Quarantine

Meanwhile, the mandatory quarantine period has ended for 1,002 people in the district. However, 87 people were newly put under home quarantine taking the total number to 2,970.

Officials said that strict measures would continue to remain in place in three hotspots of Chengannur municipality, Cheriyanad and Muhamma grama panchayats. The inclusion of Muhamma in the list has created a furore as the place has not reported a single COVID-19 positive case so far.

However, Thanneermukkom grama panchayat with Muhamma shares its boundary reported a case earlier this month.