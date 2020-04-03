2 discharged from Idukki hospital

Two COVID-19 patients from Idukki, who were tested negative for the virus after undergoing treatment, were discharged from the District Hospital at Thodupuzha on Friday.

According to officials, the 32-year-old patient, a resident of Kumaramangalam near Thodupuzha, was discharged after being tested negative twice for the infection. The person, who works as an accountant in Dubai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 after returning from Dubai on March 19.

The person has been directed to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

The political activist from Cheruthoni who was tested positive on March 26 too was discharged from the hospital here on Friday. Talking to media persons, he expressed his gratitude to the doctors and the staff at the hospital where he underwent treatment

“I have learnt that some people who were in close contact with me, have now reported positive for COVID-19 and I deeply regret what I have done unknowingly,” he said, expressing “deep pain over the disparaging remarks” made by the Chief Minister against him.

Three recoveries

So far, three patients who reported positive for COVID-19 in Idukki have recovered. The first COVID-19 patient from Idukki, who was a British national, had been discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, earlier.

Presently, there are seven positive cases, including the five new cases reported on Thursday. As many as 2,946 persons have been quarantined in the district till Friday and the number is expected to rise further in the coming days.