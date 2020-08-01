₹2 crore siphoned off from treasury account

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 August 2020 21:04 IST

Senior accountant suspended pending probe

Senior treasury officials and the police have begun a detailed probe into an incident where a senior accountant at the Additional Sub Treasury, Vanchiyoor, managed to siphon off ₹2 crore from the Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) Account of the District Collector.

The officer has been placed under suspension pending an investigation into the embezzlement. The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the sub-treasury officer.

M. R. Bijulal, senior accountant, Sub Treasury, had illegally transferred ₹2 crore from the STSB Account of the Collector to his Treasury Savings Bank (TSB) account on July 27, according to a report submitted by the District Treasury Officer to the Director.

Advertising

Advertising

Bijulal had used his own user ID and password for activating the transfer. He then used the user ID and password of a Sub-Treasury Officer who had retired on May 31 to get the transaction approved.

On transferring the money to his account, Bijulal moved ₹60 lakh from it to another TSB account in his name. He had made several withdrawals from the account, an internal investigation revealed.

The STSB Account of the District Collector is maintained for specific government-related purposes. The fraud had come to light when senior officers examined the daily register of payments and receipts. Bijulal had also managed to erase the debit from the STSB account of the Collector, sources said.

A.M. Jafar, the Director of Treasuries, issued orders on Saturday placing Bijulal under suspension pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, District Collector Navjot Khosa said in a statement that no losses had been reported from the STSB account. However, the accused had misused government funds. The Joint Director, Treasuries, has been directed to conduct a detailed probe. Further, the District Collector has also sought urgent measures to plug loopholes in the system to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Joint Council of State Service Organisations has demanded a comprehensive probe by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) into what it termed recurring incidents of financial irregularities in treasuries. The investigation should be carried out after removing Mr. Jafar and Joint Director V. Sajan from their posts, the council said.