2 children among 13new patients in Kollam

Thirteen persons from the district, including two siblings aged 2 and 6 years, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. While 12 persons are from abroad, one is from Chennai and all the patients are being treated at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally. Among the new cases, six had travelled from Saudi Arabia, four from Kuwait and one each from Dubai and Nigeria.
The siblings from Kallumthazham, a boy and a girl, had arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 13 and were in home quarantine.
Others are from Oachira, Kundara, Kareepra, Pavithreswaram, Kannanallur, West Kallada, Thazhava, Vettikavala, Karikode, and Karunagappally.
The 40-year-old Oachira resident had travelled from Saudi on June 20 and was in institutional quarantine.
The 30-year-old Kundara resident who arrived on June 14, the Kareepra resident who came from Kuwait on June 14 and the Tazhava resident from Dubai were in home quarantine. The Pavithreswaram resident had travelled from Kuwait on June 15, the Kannanallur resident on June 16 and West Kallada resident on June 12.
While the Pavithreswaram resident was in institutional quarantine, the other two were quarantined at home.
The 42-year-old Karikode resident came from Nigeria on June 18 and the 47-year-old Karunagappally resident had travelled by taxi with a friend from Chennai. Both were in home quarantine.
