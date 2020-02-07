2 Bills go to Subject Committee

Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen has said the Governor had approved the draft of the Bills formulated by the government to increase one ward in each local body in proportion to the population in the State. The Governor had earlier returned an Ordinance that the Cabinet had approved for the same purpose.

Responding to a discussion on the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Moideen said the proposed legislation did not contravene any Central law. The Bills were both referred to the Subject Committee concerned.

Opposition’s stance

During the discussions, the Opposition maintained that the government’s endeavour threatened to violate the Census Act which, they claimed, bars delimitation of wards within a year before the Census.

It also overlooked a letter that was sent by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India and a High Court judgment, they said. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Bill was unlikely to survive judicial review.

However, the Minister dismissed such claims, saying the delimitation process would not contravene neither Census norms nor alter the administrative boundaries of districts, taluks, towns and villages. The Census will remain unaffected by altering the limits of wards within local bodies. He added that the exercise will not incur additional expenses for the State exchequer.

About discrepancies

Elaborating on the discrepancies that had occurred during ward delimitation in the past, Mr. Moideen said that while the boundaries of 88 local bodies had been redrawn in 2015 on the basis of the 2011 Census report, the wards of 1,112 local bodies were delimited in accordance with the 2001 Census.