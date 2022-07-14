2 airstrip routes in State may figure in UDAN auction

From the ones at Idukki and Bekal

The flight routes from the proposed Idukki airstrip to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi and from the Bekal airstrip to Kannur are likely to figure in the auction for the fifth phase of the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

The State government has given a proposal in this regard to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official said soon a trial run of a 19-seater de Havilland Twin Series Otter 400 aircraft, that meets the requirements, would be carried out at the airstrip near Vandiperiyar in Idukki with a view to providing last-mile connectivity to hinterlands. A discussion was under way in this regard.

“We have requested the MoCA to place these routes in the next round of bidding, while for the Bekal airstrip project the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s rules) have to be met,” the official said.

The MoCA has given clearance for an NCC microlight airstrip and airspace in Idukki. However, it is not clear whether this project will come under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification requiring environmental clearance.

As these airstrips will mainly cater to tourists visiting the hinterland, 19-seater aircraft are considered ideal on this routes. Since Idukki is one of the sought after hill destinations in the State, the project will be viable. However, it is up to private companies to press the aircraft on the route, considering the feasibility. The government’s role is limited to providing infrastructure, the official said.

Recently, a Virus SW-80 aircraft made an unsuccessful attempt to land at the Idukki airstrip. However, the authorities are hopeful that the Twin Otter Series can safely land here.