2,300 flood-hit people in Ernakulam shifted to relief camps

Over 2,300 flood-hit people in Ernakulam were shifted to nearly 72 relief camps as on Friday noon.

The most affected regions in Ernakualm include Aluva, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha and North Paravur. Many houses located near the Periyar were inundated by Wednesday night.

Hundreds of families moved their cars and two-wheelers to safer places, fearing that the flood situation may turn worse in the next 24 hours. Twenty camps were opened in various schools and other secure locations under the Aluva taluk. Eighteen relief camps were opened under the North Paravur taluk while those affected in Kothamangalam and Kunnathunad taluks were shifted to seven each camps respectively.

The government has formed special teams involving fishermen at control rooms managed by the Fisheries Department aimed at co-ordinating the relief and rescue operations in all districts.

The public can contact the district-level control rooms and officials concerned at these phone numbers in case of an emergency.

Thiruvananthapuram - 0471-2450773,2480 335,9496007026.

Kollam- 0474-2792850, 9496007027.

Pathanamthitta - 0468-2223134,828144 2344.

Alappuzha-0477-2251103, 9496007028.

Kottayam- 0481-2566823, 9446379027.

Idukki - 0486-9222 326, 892 1031800.

Ernakulam- 0484-2502768, 9496007029.

Thrissur - 0487-244 1132,9496007030.

Palakkad - 9074326 046, 9496007050.

Malappuram - 0494-2666428, 949600703 1.

Kozhikode- 0495-2383780,2414074, 9496007032.

Wayanad-0493-6255214, 9496387833.

Kannur - 0497-2732487, 9496007033.

Kasaragod- 0467-2202537, 9496007034.