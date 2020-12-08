1st phase of Kerala local body elections: Polling begins in five districts

Barring a few technical glitches in districts like Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, the polling is progressing smoothly

Long queues were observed in polling booths in the five southern districts where polling began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in the first phase of the local body elections in Kerala.

The polling percentage crossed eight per cent in all five districts —Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki — by 8.30 a.m. indicating the relatively highvoter turnout in the initial hours of polling.

This has, however, also sparked concerns, given the COVID-19 scenario in Kerala. The State Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for conducting the elections under COVID-19 protocol following reports that cases are likely to witness a spike after the elections.

Electors who tested positive for COVID-19 patients or quarantined after 3 p.m. on Monday will be permitted to visit polling booths to vote after all other voters have cast their votes by 6 p.m.

Barring a few technical glitches in districts like Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, the polling is progressing smoothly. A mock poll was held at the polling stations at 6 a.m. before the actual exercise began at 7 a.m.

In the first phase, elections are being held to 6910 wards of 395 local bodies in the five districts. The five districts have, in all, 88,26,873 electors including 46,68,267 women, 41,58,395 men and 61 transgender voters. The electoral rolls for the five districts also include 42,530 new voters and 150 NRI voters. In all, 24,583 candidates are in the fray. The polling stations number 11,225 with 1697 in urban areas and 9528 in rural areas.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran said that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) would score a major victory in the State and specifically in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims in this regard are baseless, he said, adding that the BJP will not win even half the seats it did in 2015 in the corporation.

The Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala said the people of Kerala will vote against the LDF and the BJP. The local body elections will signal the beginning of a change of guard in the State, he said.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the BJP-led NDA would elbow out both the LDF and UDF in Kerala. The BJP would capture the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation this time, he said.

State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran appealed to voters to follow the COVID-19 protocols at the polling booths.

Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts will go to polls in the second phase on Thursday. The elections will be held in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16.