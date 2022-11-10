199 anti-rabies clinics to be set up in State

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 10, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health department will launch 199 anti-rabies clinics in the State, especially in hospitals in the tribal and coastal belt, where the risks of animal bites are more and the access to immediate care after an animal bite is limited.

A total of ₹1.99 crore have been allowed for starting the clinics, which are expected to improve access to the anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin serum, especially in periphery areas.

The government had recently started model anti-rabies clinics in five hospitals to ensure uniformity in care and treatment protocols for rabies. The new 199 clinics are being set up in addition to these model clinics.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The clinics will have trained health workers to provide first aid, proper wound cleaning and dressing, vaccination, counselling and awareness generation. Facilities will be arranged for washing animal bite wounds for 15 minutes in running water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app