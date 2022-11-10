199 anti-rabies clinics to be set up in State

The Health department will launch 199 anti-rabies clinics in the State, especially in hospitals in the tribal and coastal belt, where the risks of animal bites are more and the access to immediate care after an animal bite is limited.

A total of ₹1.99 crore have been allowed for starting the clinics, which are expected to improve access to the anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin serum, especially in periphery areas.

The government had recently started model anti-rabies clinics in five hospitals to ensure uniformity in care and treatment protocols for rabies. The new 199 clinics are being set up in addition to these model clinics.

The clinics will have trained health workers to provide first aid, proper wound cleaning and dressing, vaccination, counselling and awareness generation. Facilities will be arranged for washing animal bite wounds for 15 minutes in running water.