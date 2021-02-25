Kerala

1984-model car restored for film

Film actor Asif Ali driving his 1984 model Maruti car restored by a body shop in Malappuram.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Film actor Asif Ali came to Malappuram to take delivery of a car on Monday. The car was special, for it was a 1984-model Maruti refurbished and restored for the purpose of the upcoming film, Maheshum Marutiyum.

Mr. Ali was accompanied by actor Maniyanpilla Raju and a few film technicians. The film’s technicians said it was a challenge for them to get a 1984-model Maruti 800 car in its original form. But, a workshop at Pilakkal near Malappuram took up the challenge.

The car was restored to the original style by bringing spares from various parts of the country. The workshop staff said the spares were not available in the State as the car-makers had long stopped its production.

