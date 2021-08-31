1,980 new cases in capital

The district recorded 1,980 COVID-19 cases and 1,194 recoveries as the number of active cases continued its upward trend to reach 14,470 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate stood at 13.68%.

Among the fresh cases, 1,878 have been attributed to local transmission. Seven health workers have also been diagnosed with the disease. The district administration has currently placed 31,359 people in quarantine.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared containment zones in the wards two, four, nine and 14 of Kuttichal grama panchayat, ward six of Aruvikkara grama panchayat, ward 11 of Vamanapuram grama panchayat, and wards one, five, seven, eight, nine, 10, 12 and 18 of Vellanad grama panchayat.

The Simon Road Anganvadi – Ayithichira Chanthavilakom area of the ward one in Poovachal grama panchayat, Shanthimukku Kurissadi area of the ward 13 in Amboori grama panchayat, South Manvila – Poovali road of the Kulathoor ward and the areas surrounding VSSC in Palithura ward, both in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been declared micro-containment zones.