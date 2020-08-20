198 test positive in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

20 August 2020 20:51 IST

The district on Thursday logged 198 COVID-19 cases.

Of the total cases, 182 contracted the disease through contact. Eleven persons who came from other States and five from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the contact cases, 41 were reported from Alappuzha, 35 from Thumpoly, and 12 each from Ambalappuzha and Chettikkad.

Meanwhile, 75 people who were undergoing treatment recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the district stands at 1,776.