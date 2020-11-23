198 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

23 November 2020 19:17 IST

194 people contract virus through contact and 572 recover

The district reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, 572 recoveries, and one death on Monday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 194 contact cases, two persons with no known source, one health worker, and one person who had travelled from another State.

The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 54-year-old Kollam resident is due to COVID-19. The health workers who contracted the virus include a 75-year-old Pattazhy resident and a 30-year-old Saktikulangara resident. The district currently has 20,312 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 4,33,131. While 1,121 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 1,08,881 primary and 8,923 secondary contacts of the positive cases.