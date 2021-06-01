19,760 cases, 24,117 recoveries in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

TPR at 15.13%, hospitalisations show a slight dip

Kerala reported 19,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 1,30,594 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) is dipping steadily and touched 15.13% on Tuesday. The State’s active case pool has also been dipping over the past three weeks and with 24,117 persons reported to have recovered on Tuesday, the active case pool had 2,02,426 patients.

194 more succumb

The cumulative COVID-19 fatalities in the State crossed the 9,000 mark and touched 9,009, when on Tuesday, the State added 194 recent deaths to the official list.

While it is too early to predict a trend, hospitalisations due to COVID-19 has been showing a slight dip over the past two or three days. It is not a significant decrease but is an early indicator that as new cases come down, a reduction in hospitalisations can also be expected in the coming days.

On Tuesday, new hospital admissions numbered 2,684. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals in the State also showed a reduction and dipped to 37,493.

ICU occupancy has not been showing a daily increase with the overall reduction in new cases over the past three weeks. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals together now stands at 3,825, with 1,459 patients requiring ventilator support.

The active case pool has been coming down in all districts rapidly. Thiruvananthapuram district, despite the active case pool dipping to 14,868 patients, continues to have the highest number of hospitalisations among all other districts with 5,939 patients.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 25,46,339 cases.

Malappuram tops

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,874, Thiruvananthapuram 2,345, Palakkad 2,178, Kollam 2,149, Ernakulam 2,081, Thrissur 1,598, Alappuzha 1,557, Kozhikode 1,345, Kottayam 891, Kannur 866, Pathanamthitta 694, Idukki 462, Kasaragod 439 and Wayanad 281 cases.