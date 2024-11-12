₹19.70 lakh seized at Cheruthuruthy ahead of Chelakkara bypoll in Kerala

Ahead of the bypoll in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Kerala on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), ₹19.70 lakh was seized on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) from a car at Cheruthuruthy, which falls under the constituency. The seizure has raised suspicions, and officials are investigating whether the money was intended for use in election-related expenses.

The car’s owners, residents of Kulappully, claimed the money was withdrawn from a bank to purchase materials for their house construction. They reportedly provided documents showing that they had withdrawn ₹25 lakh in total. However, doubts remain about the legitimacy of their explanation and what happened to the rest of the money.

Charges against CPI(M)

Meanwhile, the Congress party and P.V. Anvar, MLA, have raised serious allegations against the CPI(M), accusing the party of attempting to buy votes in Chelakkara with cash. According to their claims, the money was meant for distribution in various colonies within the constituency.

Congress leader Anil Akkara has sharply criticised the CPI(M), stating: “Those who tried to fabricate a false story after the midnight raid are now silent when unaccounted money was actually seized in Cheruthuruthy. The money was seized from an individual with close ties to several left-wing leaders,” Mr. Akkara alleged.

P.V. Anvar, who held a press conference despite accusations of violating the model code of conduct, also weighed in on the controversy. He accused the CPI(M) of attempting to “buy votes with money and alcohol”, saying, “Having sensed defeat, the CPI(M) is resorting to desperate measures. They are distributing money along with election slips to sway voters,” Mr. Anwar claimed.

The cash seizure has further intensified political tensions in Chelakkara, with both major parties exchanging accusations of foul play ahead of the bypoll.

