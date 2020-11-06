197 new-gen courses sanctioned in State

Government seeks steps to expedite preparation of curricula

The government has sanctioned 197 new generation interdisciplinary courses in State universities, government arts and science, and engineering colleges. Advising universities to introduce the courses this academic year, the government has sought steps to expedite the preparation of curricula.

Arts and science colleges have received a lion’s share of the courses with 166 programmes being allotted to 152 institutions across the State. Colleges affiliated to the Calicut University have received the highest – 59, while those under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University and Kannur have been sanctioned 48, 30 and 15 courses respectively. Nineteen campus programmes have been sanctioned in eight universities, including Kerala Agricultural University. Twelve engineering programmes will also be launched in eight government and aided colleges.

According to official sources, the courses are a mixture of traditional, five-year integrated and new generation programmes. While a six-member committee chaired by Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas had mooted the integrated and new generation courses, the Higher Education Department had prepared another list of courses that were offered by top global universities.

Both lists were collated and sent to universities and colleges. While accepting the selections made by universities, the government allotted some traditional courses to the relatively new colleges to enable them to seek NAAC grading. The onus is now on the universities to frame curricula and conduct the examinations of the fresh programmes.

The government has clarified that no posts will be created for the newly-sanctioned courses until 2025. Classes should be run with guest faculties until then.

Some of the programmes that are set to be introduced include integrated courses in Political Science with International Relations, Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language), masters degree in Economics and Data Science, World History, Econometrics, Physics with Computational and Nano Science specialisation, Drug Chemistry, Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence, Physics with specialisation in Space Physics, Forensic Science and International Trade, degree courses in Psychology and Behavioural Science, Advertising Sales Management, Sports Management, and English and Media Studies.

In a statement, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel said colleges that had been graded highly by NAAC have been sanctioned two courses each. While courses were allotted largely on the basis of NAAC grading, the stipulation did not apply for government and SC/ST management-run colleges. Those government and aided colleges that received new courses earlier during the LDF government’s rule have not been considered this time.

He said the colleges run by the Nair Service Society were also not considered as none of them applied for new courses.