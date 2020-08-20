1,968 new cases, 1,217 recoveries in State

Nine more deaths take official toll to 191

The State reported 1,968 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,217 recoveries on Thursday, taking the cumulative case burden of the State ever since the outbreak began to 52,199.

The number of persons currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district is 18,123. The State has till date recorded 33,824 recoveries.

Nine more deaths have been added to the official toll of the State by the Health Department, taking the total fatalities in the State to 191. Eight of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram during the past one week while one death was in Kozhikode.

Over 90 % of the new cases reported on Thursday – 1,788 cases out of the 1,968 new cases – are locally acquired infections. This includes the infection reported among 48 health-care workers across the State. In 100 of these cases, no known source of infection could be ascertained.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram district again reported the maximum number of cases with 429 cases, of which 415 were locally transmitted infections. The district also has the maximum number of health-care workers affected on Wednesday, with 21 cases.

Malappuram follows close behind with 356 cases, of which 337 are locally acquired infections. Cases reported by other districts are Alappuzha 198, Ernakulam 150, Kozhikode 130, Kottayam 124, Pathanamthitta 119, Kasaragod 91, Kollam 86, Kannur 78, Thrissur 72, Palakkad 65, Idukki and Wayanad 35 each.

The number of people quarantined in the State now is 1,73,189 of whom, 14,646 with mild symptoms are isolated in hospitals.

The State has tested a total of 37,010 samples in the last 24 hours.

With 31 new areas being designated as hotspots, the total number of hotspots in the State at present is 585.