196 cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

13 September 2020 19:08 IST

As many as 196 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 191 persons contracted the virus through local transmission with Kottayam municipality continuing report the highest number of cases. As many as 28 persons in the civic body tested positive for the virus while Manarcad, with 16 cases, came second. Panachikkad followed closely with 11 cases. Cases were also reported from Ettmanur, Elikkulam, Erumely, Pampady, Athirampuzha and Changanassery.

Among those tested positive during the day also included a doctor attached to the Alappuzha general Hospital .With 1,309 recoveries during the day, the number of active cases in Kottayam has become 2,149.