HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

195 complaints disposed of in an overview meet of taluk-level adalats

The meeting was held as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government

July 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 195 complaints were disposed of in a district-level overview meeting of the taluk-level adalats held as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil, and Antony Raju chaired the meeting on Monday, in which complaints which could not be addressed at the taluk-level were taken up. The complaints were related to priority ration cards and social security pension.

The Ministers lauded the officials for effective interventions to address a majority of the complaints received as part of the adalats at various taluks. They said that the complaint redressal mechanism did not end with the district-level meeting. On September 14, the Chief Minister and Ministers would chair regional meetings, in which complaints requiring the Cabinet’s intervention would be taken up.

In the adalats held from May 2 to 16 at six taluks, 8,618 complaints were disposed of, out of a 13,972 applications received online and 6,342 applications received on the day of the adalats. The complaints that could be addressed at the official level have all been disposed of, while the rest were taken up at the district-level meeting. District Collector Geromic George, Additional District Magistrate J. Anil Jose, Sub Collector Aswathy Srinivas, and officials of the various departments participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.