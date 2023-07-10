195 complaints disposed of in an overview meet of taluk-level adalats

July 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 195 complaints were disposed of in a district-level overview meeting of the taluk-level adalats held as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil, and Antony Raju chaired the meeting on Monday, in which complaints which could not be addressed at the taluk-level were taken up. The complaints were related to priority ration cards and social security pension.

The Ministers lauded the officials for effective interventions to address a majority of the complaints received as part of the adalats at various taluks. They said that the complaint redressal mechanism did not end with the district-level meeting. On September 14, the Chief Minister and Ministers would chair regional meetings, in which complaints requiring the Cabinet’s intervention would be taken up.

In the adalats held from May 2 to 16 at six taluks, 8,618 complaints were disposed of, out of a 13,972 applications received online and 6,342 applications received on the day of the adalats. The complaints that could be addressed at the official level have all been disposed of, while the rest were taken up at the district-level meeting. District Collector Geromic George, Additional District Magistrate J. Anil Jose, Sub Collector Aswathy Srinivas, and officials of the various departments participated in the meeting.