195 cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

07 September 2020 08:22 IST

As many as 195 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of these, 190 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Kottayam municipality led the tally with 57 fresh cases while Arpookkara panchayat came a distant second with 15 cases. Thiruvarppu reported 10 cases while Pampady witnessed eight cases. Aymanom, Pampady and Changanassery reported seven cases each.

With 133 recoveries, the district currently has 1,650 active cases.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana here on Sunday extended the timing of commercial establishments including restaurants to operate till 9 p.m