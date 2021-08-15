19,451 cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

15 August 2021 00:24 IST

Test positivity rate is 13.97%

Kerala registered 19,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 1,39,223 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 13.97% on the day. ICU and ventilator occupancy is fluctuating daily, though the general trend is upwards. ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 2,032 on Saturday, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support was 785. The State’s active case pool had 1,80,240 patients, with 19,104 patients reported to have recovered. The cumulative case fatality is rising and now stands at 18,499 with the State adding 105 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID-19 now stand more or less stabilised at 28,297. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 36,71,541 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases at 3,038, followed by Thrissur 2,475, Kozhikode 2,440, Ernakulam 2,243, Palakkad 1,836, Kollam 1,234, Alappuzha 1,150, Kannur 1,009, Thiruvananthapuram 945, Kottayam 900, Wayanad 603, Pathanamthitta 584, Kasaragod 520, and Idukki 474 cases.