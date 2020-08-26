193 positive cases in Alappuzha

The district registered 193 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
While 163 people contracted the virus through local transmission, another seven health workers, seven who came from abroad, and 16 from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Of the 163 contact cases, 35 were reported from Alappuzha, 29 from Punnapra, 11 from Kadakkarappally, and 10 from Panavally.
Meanwhile, 95 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative for the virus. The district so far logged 4,909 COVID-19 cases. While 2,763 people made a full recovery, 14 succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,132.
Parts of ward 12 in Alappuzha municipality, ward 11 in Chettikulangara, ward 12 in Ambalapuzha North, ward 1 in Champakulam, ward 2 in Venmony, and parts of ward 5 in Cheruthana grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.
