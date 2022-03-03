193 more stranded students brought back home

Flights chartered for transporting those returning from Ukraine

As many as 193 Malayali students, who were stranded in Ukraine and had reached the national capital and Mumbai, were brought to the State on Thursday.

The chartered flight arranged by the State government brought in 166 students from Delhi and 15 students from Mumbai, apart from 12 students who had already boarded flight to the State from Delhi on Wednesday.

The total number of students have come back rose to 550 as on Thursday till 7 p.m. One more chartered flight was expected to land in Cochin International Airport with 102 Malayali students late on Thursday night, taking the number of students brought here on the day to 295 and a total of 652 students so far.

Though the chartered flight was arranged by the State government to bring them back here, the evacuation flight is part of the Indian Government’s Operation Ganga to bring back its nationals from the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The students from southern and northern districts who came on the chartered flight at Kochi airport were taken to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod on special buses arranged by NoRKA Roots.

The NoRKA Roots has assigned an official team of women officials to assist the students at four airports in the State.

Besides, the State government has also deputed an official delegation in New Delhi and Mumbai airports to facilitate the travelling of students back to Kerala, said officials. Three chartered flights were booked by the state government on Thursday for the repatriation of students.