193 building permit applications cleared in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The move is within three weeks of implementation of the self-certification system for the construction of low-risk category residential houses below 300 square metres

April 24, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Within three weeks of implementation of the self-certification system for the construction of low-risk category residential houses below 300 square metres, a total of 193 building permit applications were cleared in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Around 80% of the permit applications in the Corporation are under this category. Corporations and municipalities in the State began issuing permits for low-risk category buildings through self-certification from April 1 onwards. 

Till now, the applications for permits of buildings of area up to 300 metre square were vetted by the Assistant Engineers (AEs). On peak days, as many as 50 applications for building permits were received at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The shift to the new system is expected to considerably bring down the workload of the AEs. Now, under the new self-certification system, the applicants can get permits on the same day after getting it vetted by certified engineers.

System-generated permits were provided for those who paid the permit fees. The permits are being issued on the strength of self-attested applications. Online applications should be accompanied by affidavits from the owner and the licensee/empanelled engineer who prepares the building plan and supervises the work. The applications should also contain an affidavit stating that the building is not constructed on land governed by the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.

Random checks will be carried out on around 10% of the cleared building permit applications to ensure that there are no violations. In case of violations, action will be taken against the engineer who certified the application. According to Corporation officials, there is a risk of the engineers or licensees overcharging the applicants under the new system for securing the permits.

