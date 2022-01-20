1,926 cases in Alappuzha

Leading the fight: The police conduct an awareness drive at the Kavanad market in Kollam on Thursday to check the spread of COVID-19. C. Sureshkumar

ALAPPUZHA

20 January 2022 23:07 IST

TPR in district touches 34.18%, active caseload 7,255

The district logged 1,926 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was 34.18%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,847 people contracted the disease through local transmission.

Sixteen health-care staff and two persons who came from abroad also tested positive. The source of infection of 61 remains unidentified.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 437 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active caseload jumped to 7,255.