KeralaALAPPUZHA 20 January 2022 23:07 IST
1,926 cases in Alappuzha
Updated: 20 January 2022 23:09 IST
TPR in district touches 34.18%, active caseload 7,255
The district logged 1,926 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was 34.18%.
Of the fresh cases, 1,847 people contracted the disease through local transmission.
Sixteen health-care staff and two persons who came from abroad also tested positive. The source of infection of 61 remains unidentified.
Meanwhile, 437 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active caseload jumped to 7,255.
