191 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

25 September 2020 20:23 IST

As many as 191 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

Of these, 149 persons including four health workers contracted the virus through local contact while 12 persons came from abroad. Meanwhile, the contact source of at least 18 cases are yet to be identified.

With 149 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 1,510 active cases.