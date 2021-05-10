1,908 new cases in Alappuzha

K.K. Kumaran Palliative Care chairman S. Radhakrishnan inaugurating a community kitchen in Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha by distributing food packets on Monday.

1,906 contract the disease through local transmission, TPR at 29.86 %.

The district logged 1,908 COVID-19 cases on Monday. It also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Among the new cases, as many as 1,906 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of one person remains unidentified. One person who reached the district from another State recently also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The test positivity rate stood at 29.86 %.

Of the 1,908 cases, 306 were reported from Alappuzha municipal area. The municipality has registered 2,312 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the increasing number of active caseload remain a cause for concern in the municipality.

Apart from Alappuzha, Cheruthana (114 cases), Ezhupunna (96), Cherthala (95), Kayamkulam (69), Muthukulam (59), Chengannur (56), Ambalappuzha North (56), and Mavelikara (54) logged a high number of cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,071 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 25,687.

On the third day of the lockdown, the police registered 41 cases and arrested 28 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 624 people for not wearing face masks, 413 people for violating physical distancing norms, and nine people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 93 vehicles.

Like in the previous COVID-19 induced lockdown, various local bodies, pain and palliative care units, NGOs, and youth organisations in the district have started community kitchens and janakeeya bhakshanasalas (food courts) to ensure no one goes hungry in the region during the lockdown. For needy and people who are observing quarantine, food packets are delivered at doorsteps by volunteers.

A review meeting chaired by Ambalappuzha MLA-designate H. Salam has decided to arrange eight ambulances along with other vehicles to shift COVID-19 patients in the Assembly constituency to hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres.