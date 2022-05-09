Woman found dead in river

KANNUR

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in the Kolikkadavu river near Iritty on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jahana Sherin, daughter of Syed, a resident of Punnad in Irrity. She was a second year student in a college.

According to the police, the relatives had lodged a complaint after Jahana went missing on Saturday. The body was found in the river while the police and relatives were conducting an investigation.

An inquest was conducted under the supervision of Inspector K.J. Binoy and sub inspector Dineshan Kotheri and the body was shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital mortuary.