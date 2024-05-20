ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old electrocuted at Kuttikkattoor

Published - May 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted at Kuttikkattoor in Kozhikode on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Rijas. The incident took place around 11.45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, he touched the pillar of a building through which high power current was flowing. It was raining heavily and the youth entered the building to take shelter, they said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in in front of the KSEB office at Kovoor. They said a man had complained of electric shock at the spot, but the KSEB officials had failed to carry out checks.

Meanwhile, KSEB officials denied the charges and said an inspection had been carried out at the spot. The latest incident took place as a result of suspected short-circuit following heavy rain, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The office of the Electricity Minister said an inquiry would be held into the incident. Action would be taken if negligence was found on the part of officials, the Minister’s office informed. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US