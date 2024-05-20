19-year-old electrocuted at Kuttikkattoor

A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted at Kuttikkattoor in Kozhikode on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Rijas. The incident took place around 11.45 p.m.

According to police sources, he touched the pillar of a building through which high power current was flowing. It was raining heavily and the youth entered the building to take shelter, they said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in in front of the KSEB office at Kovoor. They said a man had complained of electric shock at the spot, but the KSEB officials had failed to carry out checks.

Meanwhile, KSEB officials denied the charges and said an inspection had been carried out at the spot. The latest incident took place as a result of suspected short-circuit following heavy rain, they said.

The office of the Electricity Minister said an inquiry would be held into the incident. Action would be taken if negligence was found on the part of officials, the Minister’s office informed.