19 research projects promising

Nineteen research projects were selected as promising at the conclusion of the 27th National Children’s Science Congress here on Tuesday.

The five-day congress was attended by 658 delegates from different States. On the basis of the conference’s theme - ‘Science, technology, and innovation for a clean, green, and healthy nation’ - a total of 19 projects from the junior and senior categories were selected for follow-up.

From the State, a project of Bhadra E.P. of St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, was selected in the senior category. Her project was on ‘Possibility of using waste fish scale to remove iron from water.’

Two projects each were selected from Assam, West Bengal, and Punjab, and one each from Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The valedictory of the congress was inaugurated by M. Chandra Dathan, Scientific Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Be proud

Praising the young delegates for the research projects, he urged them to be proud of themselves and become the pride of their parents and teachers. He exhorted them to delve deeper into the world of research. He also gave away prizes and certificates.

K.P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, and executive vice president of the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment, presided.

Theme

‘Science – for a sustainable life’ was selected as the theme for the next National Children’s Science Congress. Development that included the environment, society, and technology should become the means to improve life, Sujit Banerjee, national programme coordinator of the congress, said.

S. Pradeep Kumar, member secretary, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment; T.P. Raghunath, chairman, National Academic Committee; P. Harinarayanan, State coordinator of the congress; and T.M. George, Principal, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology spoke.

A highlight of the congress this time was that the delegates got the opportunity to present their projects in their mother tongue.