19 more recover from disease in Kasaragod

While no positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kasaragod on Monday, 19 patients who were cured of the disease were discharged in the district on the day.
The district had come in the spotlight when the largest number of positive patients for the disease were reported in the State. However, the effective measures adopted by the district administration and special officers deputed for the purpose curtailed the COVID-19 cases.
4,700 in quarantine
In the district, 4,754 people are in observation. Of these, 4,700 are in the home observation and 54 in hospitals.
