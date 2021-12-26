Kerala

19 more cases take Omicron tally to 57

The number of Omicron cases in Kerala jumped to 57 with the State registering the highest daily tally of 19 on Sunday.

Ernakulam with 11, recorded the highest number of new cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with six and Thrissur and Kannur with one each.

While 16 fresh infections were confirmed in international travellers who arrived from the U.K., UAE, Ireland, Spain, Canada, Qatar, Netherlands, Ghana and Sharjah, three others were infected through contact. Health Minister Veena George advised extreme caution in view of the mounting cases of Omicron. She called for strict adherence to the COVID protocols, including wearing of masks and physical distancing.

International travellers and those arriving from other States have been directed to observe quarantine regulations strictly. Citizens showing symptoms have been told to contact health workers for assistance and advice.


