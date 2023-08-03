19 MLAs, 10 MPs caught for traffic violations in AI cameras

August 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The vehicles of 19 MLAs and 10 MPs have been caught by the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled camera surveillance system installed to detect traffic violations, Transport Minister Antony Raju said after a review meeting here on Thursday.

Refuting the allegation that VIPs were being given special consideration by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), the Minister said one MP was caught for traffic violation six times and an MLA seven times.

As many as 328 government vehicles, including those of MLAs and MPs, had been detected for violations by the traffic surveillance system. The MLAs and MPs were caught for offences such as speeding and travelling without seatbelt, Mr. Raju said refusing to disclose their details. e-challans were issued for all traffic violators, he said.

As of Wednesday, 32.42 lakh traffic violations had been detected since the project became operational on June 5. Of the total violations, 15.83 lakh violations had been verified by the department. Of this, 5.89 lakh violations were uploaded to the Integrated Transport Monitoring System which issued 3.82 lakh challans so far.

Though challans for ₹25.81 crore had been prepared, the department could collect only ₹3.37 crore so far. A proposal for not renewing the insurance of those who did not pay the fine was under the consideration of the department. The department would soon hold a discussion with insurance companies in this regard , the Minister said.

A complaint redressal application to submit grievances online would come into effect on September 1. The Minister said seat belts were mandatory for all vehicles registered since 1994. He also said seat belts would be made compulsory for heavy vehicles and cabin passengers from September 1.

There had been a considerable drop in road accidents after the implementation of the traffic surveillance system. In July 2022, a total of 313 people died in 3,316 road accidents in the State, which dropped to 67 in 1,201 road accidents in July 2023. Also, only 1,329 people were injured during this period against the 3,992 injured during July 2022, Mr. Raju said.

