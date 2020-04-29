1.9 lakh ha of fallow land to be farmed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a major initiative to launch farming in 1.9 lakh hectares of fallow land in the State from early May. The harvest season for the first crop of vegetables and fruits from this would coincide with Onam when consumption peaked.

He declared the formation of agriculture clubs to channel the resourcefulness and enterprise of the youth into increasing the State’s food production. The government also sought to make agriculture an agreeable and rewarding venture by procuring the latest precision-farming technology.

NoRKs’ service

The government will enlist an estimated 56,000 non-resident Keralites displaced due to loss of employment in the Gulf in the scheme.

The Chief Minister promised the institutionalising of a cold chain mechanism to store, preserve and transport vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, and poultry from farm to the table. A fleet of refrigerated trucks would ferry the produce from farms to markets.

Mr. Vijayan said the State could spare 1,40,000 hectares to cultivate food crops intercropped with cash crops.

Local self-government institutions would spearhead the scheme. Persons owning land could farm on their own or lease their property to the local body for cultivation.

The State hoped to invest ₹3,000 crore, sourced from cooperative banks and NABARD, into the project. Kudumbashree would play a significant role in this.

The Industries Department would provide loans and expertise to make value-added farm products. It would create digital marketing platforms to help farmers sell products at the best price.